Austria joins US in banning TikTok on government smartphones

It will be prohibited to use TikTok on cell phones owned by the government. On private devices and outside the state network it will of course be possible to use the app.

According to the Austrian Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, the measure seeks to safeguard the country’s national security.

Austria’s government joined the United States and other Western bloc countries in passing a law that prohibits the use of TikTok on government smartphones .

Minister Karner also stressed that Austrian politicians can continue to post their activities on the video social network, but stressed that this needs to be done on personal cell phones and not on functional ones.

In addition, he made it clear that it is not recommended to use the government’s internet network. That is, you will need to disconnect from the institutions’ Wi-Fi to watch or post something on TikTok.

For now, the Chinese social network has not commented on the matter, but Australia, the United Kingdom and some members of the European Union have also joined the blockade against the application.