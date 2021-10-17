Australia will complete its first lunar mission by sending a rover with the help of NASA

The United States is in overdrive with its mission to get a rover to the moon through the Artemis project. However, this nation is helping another country fulfill the mission of sending its own rover to the Moon.

It is Australia, which has decided to launch its first mission to this natural satellite with the investment of 50 million dollars, which will be used for the construction of a rover that will also be part of the Artemis project carried out by NASA.

In this sense, the most qualified researchers in the Australian nation have been chosen to serve the companies involved in the construction of the rover, which is part of the program «From the Moon to Mars»Powered by Australia.

Once completed this rover will have a semi-autonomous propulsion and it will work collecting soil samples from the lunar surface which will then be subjected to analysis in search of oxides.

Added to this, the Australian rover will take care of extract oxygen from lunar soil. And it is that this mission represents an important step to make the Moon a sustainable place for human presence, at the same time that the necessary infrastructure is guaranteed to make the next missions to Mars viable.

In this regard, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pointed out that the mission to the Moon would be helping to boost the country’s economy by generating a large number of jobs.

Also, Morrison indicated that since July 2018 his government has provided high economic support to the space industry with a value that exceeds $ 700 million, also supporting other related sectors such as robotics, mining, as well as manufacturing and resource extraction.

For her part, Melissa Price, the country’s science and technology minister, said that the rover will have a favorable impact on the Australian economy.

In that sense Melissa pointed out «It will build the capacity of the Australian space sector and showcase Australia’s strengths to the world, as well as inspire a whole new generation of young people to enter science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.».

Assuming there are no issues that could hinder the Australian rover development flow, the NASA would be sending this structure to the moon in 2026.