Austerity measure: Google has reportedly dissolved its Pixelbook team

Google has the team behind the Pixelbooks. This is reported by the US technology magazine The Verge, citing an unspecified source. Accordingly, a planned pixel book was scrapped. According to the report, the Google employees who worked on it were integrated into other departments.

Google’s Pixelbooks are convertible notebooks that run on the Chrome OS operating system. The Google laptops were not offered in Germany: Neither the Pixelbook presented in 2017 nor the Pixelbook Go variant introduced in 2019 were available in Germany.

A new edition of the Pixelbook is said to have been in development for quite some time, reports The Verge now. The device was originally supposed to come onto the market in the coming year. The US technology magazine attributes the fact that the planned Pixelbook is now still being rejected to cost-cutting s at Google. In the summer, Google had already put new hires on hold to save costs. In an internal letter, CEO Sundar Pichai also said Google needed to work with “a sharper focus” and use its resources more purposefully.

decreased demand

According to that Market research company IDC Chromebook sales in general have declined sharply over the past year. In the first quarter of 2022, 62 percent fewer Chromebooks were shipped than in the same quarter of the previous year. IDC explains the decline with full inventories and low demand.

Meanwhile, due to strong corona restrictions in China and political tensions between Washington and Beijing, Google wants to relocate part of its smartphone production to India. The US group has obtained offers from manufacturers to have between 500,000 and one million Pixel smartphones assembled in India, the tech portal The Information reported on Monday.