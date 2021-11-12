Aurora, accelerator of technological projects that fight against climate change

Many of the new projects that are being born already have sustainability as one of the main pillars. New ideas need to be environmentally responsible, but even more need to fight existing problems. It is not only about not getting dirty, it is also about cleaning what is dirty.

Although on paper it is perfect, in reality it is something very complex to achieve. Few want to invest extra to clean up what others mess, and when they do it is for tax incentives, not moral obligation.

Things have to change, and for this it is necessary for entrepreneurs to put the batteries together so that the ideas that are born can help improve the living conditions of our planet.

With the issue in mind, Aurora was born, a new accelerator of technology projects that are willing to fight against climate change.

It has been created by Soltec, a company present throughout the world specialized in the development and construction of photovoltaic plants. They want to create an ecosystem of companies that promote renewable energy plants, and for this they will offer:

– Sponsorship.

– Financing.

– Infrastructure.

– Mentoring.

– Business Consulting.

On their website you can see more details about what they can give and how a project can be presented.

Projects related to green hydrogen, energy storage, smart grids, new structural materials for power plants and all those that can make a difference using tools such as blockchain, cybersecurity, big data, machine learning, IoT or digital manufacturing will be valid. .

Projects with a global approach, committed to society and the environment, will be prioritized, those that focus on renewable energies and that have developed a technology applicable to real power plants.

A new opportunity for those with great ideas and limited resources.