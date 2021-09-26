Aura, an impressive electric sports car

The effort made by some countries to reduce the emission of polluting gases into the atmosphere is remarkable. Many are managing to reverse the effects of the damage caused so far by man on the environment, such as the case of Iceland that we discussed a few days ago.

There have been various initiatives aimed at achieving this objective, one of them, the adoption of the electric car as a means of transport. In this sense, the United Kingdom government has been one of those that has worked the most to encourage the development of electric cars in its nation.

For this, it has offered financing to projects framed in this area, both sustainable and others designed under an aesthetic-oriented approach.

Under this last premise arises the Aura, an electric sports car of the «barchetta», whose design has been the result of joint work carried out by four companies (Astheimer Design, Conjure, Potenza Technology and BAMD Composites)

The barchetta, Italian word that translated into Spanish means boat or small boat, has a design equivalent to that of two-seater models where the front windshield is dispensed with, which contributes to generating in the driver the sensation of driving a small boat.

And although the design of this concept has been possible thanks to the efforts of these four companies, the truth is that this has only been for demonstration purposes and not for the purpose of being brought into production.

Regarding the specifications presented by the components that make up the barchetta, power figures relating to its electric motor installed on the rear axle have not been revealed, although the performance of its battery has been disclosed.

In that sense, the Aura has two independent 44 kWh modules each one, thus achieving an accumulated 88 kWh, which endows this sports car with the ability to reach a range of 650 kilometers with a full load, also helped by its aerodynamics.

Despite being a conceptual model, the electric Aura has been designed in a way that is functional, unlike many models that are designed under this characteristic. This electric sports car is currently being exhibited at the CENEX-LCV event, an event that takes place at the famous Millbrook Proving Ground in England.

You can see more news of the same event in his twitter account @lcv_event