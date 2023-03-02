5G News
Augustinus Bader Sale 2023: Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale

Published on

By Abraham
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re into beauty, you’ve almost certainly seen that infamous blue and gold bottle that houses stem cell scientist Augustinus Bader’s luxe face cream on social media, in your facialist’s lobby, or in your best friend’s medicine cabinet. There’s a reason (actually a few reasons), that just about every beauty editor I know raves about this stuff. For the record, I own both versions of the ubiquitous cream—The Cream and The Rich Cream—and I regret to inform you that yes, they actually are worth every penny. The Cream and the Rich Cream rarely get discounted, but during Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale, you can score a 15% off a bottle and find out why everyone is addicted to this stuff—myself included.

Just like all of the brand’s science-forward skincare products, The Cream is infused with Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8® (Trigger Factor Complex), “a potent cocktail of high-grade vitamins, amino acids and synthesized versions of skin molecules that is the result of 30 years of innovation and research.” Professor Bader is regarded as a pioneer in stem cell research, and he spent the first part of his career learning about the body’s natural self-healing processes, and in 2007 he developed an innovative hydrogel that allowed some of his burn patients to avoid skin grafts. In 2018 he brought the same approach to his eponymous skincare line, and in just four years, the brand has dethroned frontrunner Creme de la Mer in the luxury skin cream department.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Down from $290

Arrest made in Cameron Blair murder investigation

I know beauty editors who use The Cream and The Rich Cream exclusively. They say that the mafic cream has single-handedly changed their skin without relying on harsher exfoliants, retinoids, and antioxidant treatments.

The creams work to boost the body’s natural renewal process, which results in softened fine lines, lifted skin, improved texture, and a regulated moisture balance. I, too, can attest to the blue bottle’s skin-enhancing virtues: I’ve been loyal to The Rich Cream for over a year, and it’s the only moisturizer I’ve ever run out of three times.

Augustinus Bader The Cream

Down from $290

Yes, it is an investment, but the price is a little bit more palatable when it’s $43 off, so if you’ve been on the fence, now’s the time to find out what all the hype is about for yourself.

More like this

