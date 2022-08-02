August HBO Max premieres: “House of the Dragon” is the big star of the month

Without a doubt, this is one of the best times of the year to enjoy the new content that hbo max will bring in and ranging from long-awaited sequels to television classics that will already be available on the service.

Among the most anticipated this is of the the prequel to game of Thrones who has already made his special Avant Premiere and in the world many are already commenting on his debut. And as a complement they are going to debut with the complete series of Game of Thrones in 4K exclusively for hbo max.

All seasons of “Game of Thrones” arrive in 4k.(HBO)

Game of Thrones– August 1

Although this series based on the novels of George R. R. Martin was already on the platform, it will be from August that the eight seasons of this show will be available in 4k format, so that the fight for the Iron Throne in high resolution before the premiere of the prequel that will tell several of the events that were addressed in the mother series.

Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin – August 4

A group of teenage girls find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and forced to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago, as well as their own. This is the spin-off of the series Pretty Little Liars. The series premiered its first three episodes on July 28, but two new episodes will be seen on August 4 and 11, while the last three will be released on August 18.

Travelers lost in time – August 5

The story follows Leo, a boy who will use his wits to save his father who was trapped in the past.

[mb_related_posts2]

nobody knows anything – 6th August

The successful format of improvisation and humor, one of the most listened to radio and podcast programs in Spain, according to Spotify, with nine seasons behind it, evolves to become a television show.

House of the Dragon– August 22nd

This is the most anticipated premiere on the platform and it will arrive almost at the end of the month to tell the story of a turbulent period for the House Targaryens, one that pitted brother against brother and dragon against dragon. The point of contention: who should govern in the Iron Throne. It is set 300 years before the events of game of Thrones and is starring Paddy Considine like the king Viserys Targaryens, Emma D’Arcy like the princess Rhaenyra Targaryens, matt smith like the prince Daemon Targaryens Y Olivia Cooke.