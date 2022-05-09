Augmented reality glasses for medics in combat

When a doctor attends to a wounded in combat, sometimes he has only the “10 golden minutes” to save his life, other times he can arrive on time, but, in any case, it is very little time to apply the appropriate strategy.

The problem is that there is no doctor who can know everything. The types of wounds that can be found are very diverse, and we are talking about an environment where you cannot ask another professional for help.

With that in mind, DARPA, a United States defense institution, has commissioned the development of glasses that, powered by Artificial Intelligence, could help the wounded.

The doctor would put on the glasses, look at the injured person, and the device would project images and videos to guide the procedure, something possible thanks to the fact that these glasses, which they will call MAGIC (Medical Assistance, Guidance, Instruction and Correction), has trained with thousands of videos and images showing injuries and proper procedures to treat them.

The contracted company has been Raytheon BBN, a company that describes on its website what this device will be like, of which we will see the first demonstrations in about 18 months.

It is not the first time that we have seen how AI helps doctors, although they generally make diagnoses thanks to the study of millions of images in their database. Having an AR system capable of giving directions in the middle of a fight sounds like something out of science fiction, but we’re used to crossing that barrier more and more often.