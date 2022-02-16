Tech News

Audio-Technica presents its new True Wireless headphones with ANC

By: Brian Adam

Expanding the endless catalog of wireless headphones on the market, Audio-Technica has just introduced your new ATH-CKS50TW earbudsthe company’s longest-lasting True Wireless earbuds yet.

As the company assures, these headphones are capable of accumulating an autonomy of up to 20 hours of maximum usage time under continuous music playback, reaching up to 50 hours of playback when used in conjunction with the included charging case. Although these figures refer only to its basic audio mode.

Spotify Debuts Two Podcast-Only Hit Charts

Following the current trend, the Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW equip an active noise cancellation function, better known as ANC. Thus, this new model guarantees an immersive audio experience even in noisy environments, in addition to an improved listening function that will allow us to remain aware of everything around us at all times, with a curious listening function that instantly lowers the playback volume and picks up ambient sounds while boosting vocal bandwidth.

Besides, his ergonomic button design ensures a secure and stable fit that prevents the earphones from falling out, even during intensive workouts.

So, as for the headphones themselves, we find ourselves with a high-quality device, with 9mm Sony 360 Reality Audio certified solid bass drivers, guaranteeing an immersive musical experience using the Japanese company’s 360 Spatial Sound technology, based on objects, and which allows any audio source to be placed in a 360-degree spherical sound field, whether it be instruments, voices or even the sound of a live audience. A technology that, in combination with the consolidated acoustic technology of Audio-Technica itself, allows you to fully experience the sound universe imagined by the creators.

Currently the Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50 are already available for purchase through the brand’s official website, with a starting price of 169 euros.

