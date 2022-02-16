Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Headphones: Great Sound and Awesome Battery

Good sound quality has become an indispensable companion in everyday life, whether to enjoy music or not to miss a thing in games. The headphones Audio-Technica ATH-M50x They are a clear example of how this can be achieved combined with spectacular autonomy and, also, with an attractive design.

One of the first things that caught my attention when trying these wireless headphones that use technology Bluetooth to communicate with the sound source (they also include a headphone jack in case you need to use a cable), it was that aesthetically they are quite striking. They’re not particularly loud despite being a headband model, and they feel very comfortable in the ears In addition, its weight below 350 grams was adequate for me… and the same goes for ergonomics.

A sound that has no waste

This is a model that has the most interesting features in this section. An example is that it uses 45-millimeter transducers, something that fits perfectly with a frequency response that goes from 15 to 28,000 Hz and an impedance of 38 ohms. The result is that the sensations that the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x left me with were excellent with all types of music (both classical and rock).

Audio Technica

The reasons are clear: it works very accurate with all ranges, but it stands out especially with the mids -where it shows great balance, which ensures great definition in all kinds of situations-. Furthermore, no matter how much the volume and pressure are increased, I did not detect any distortion, which speaks highly of the work done by the manufacturer. I also want to highlight that the clarity is fantastic, something that I appreciated a lot with the dialogues of series and movies. I have to say that the use of an internal amplifier is a success.

Something that seemed curious to me and that turned out to be very useful is the Low latency mode that have these headphones. At first I did not give it special importance, but when playing with the phone with which the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x was synchronized, I verified that the data sending times are clearly reduced and stabilized if it is activated. This with the music is not very relevant, but for the effects in the games it was noticeable. And, clearly, for the better.

Audio Technica

More Useful Options on the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x

To begin with, it is quite appreciated that these helmets include an advanced AK4331 DAC. I verified that this ensures an excellent conversion of the contents, even of those that are compressed. This allowed me to enjoy high precision in all kinds of situations. Besides, unlike other models on the market, it offers compatibility with LDAC and AAC codecs, which allows everything to sound with great quality.

Another thing that convinced me when using these headphones is their impressive autonomy. Exceed 45 hours of use It is always possible -and without any restrictions-, which allowed me not to have to constantly look for a plug. Moreover, in a work day where I spent almost the entire day out of the office, the device did not show any signs of fatigue. Also has fast charge Using its USB port, the times I obtained are as striking as, for example, in just over thirty minutes I got what I needed to overcome a trip of more than six hours.

Finally, I also want to point out that the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x have a dual microphone that allows conduct conversations clearly using the phone as a gateway. Very interesting and comfortable that this element can be silenced with the push of a button (it has more, such as those that allow you to control playback easily). This, in addition, allows access to voice assistants such as Alexa -which worked like a charm-.

Audio Technica

Are they worth it?

Well, the truth is that taking into account everything indicated and that the price of these helmets is quite sensible, only €199, I think the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x are an option that should always be kept in mind. They include everything you may need and, in addition, they stand out for being perfect for use with all kinds of content… Including games!

