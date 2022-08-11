HomeDevelopersAudio streaming grows 9.1 percent, vinyl continues to lag behind

Audio streaming grows 9.1 percent, vinyl continues to lag behind

Developers

Published on

By Brian Adam
1660215841 audio streaming grows 91 percent vinyl continues to lag behind.jpg
1660215841 audio streaming grows 91 percent vinyl continues to lag behind.jpg
- Advertisement -

The good old record cannot be killed: its share in Germany grew by more than 12 percent.

Music fans in Germany are increasingly shopping digitally, but don’t forget the good old vinyl record either. The audio stream business has continued to grow in the German music industry. After further growth of 9.1 percent in the first six months of the year compared to the same period last year, this format achieved a 73.3 percent share of total sales, as the Federal Association of the Music Industry (BVMI) announced on Thursday in its half-year trend report.

“The Sandman” on Netflix: from cult comic to hit series

This means that 80.2 percent of sales from music sales in Germany are now generated digitally. Overall, the industry turned over 967 million euros in the first six months of the year – an increase of 5.5 percent compared to the same period last year.



grows-91-percent-vinyl-continues-to-lag-behind.jpg" srcset=" https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Musk_H1_22-ffe289775e379577.jpg 336w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/1_Musk_H1_22-ffe289775e379577.jpg 1008w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2_Musk_H1_22-ffe289775e379577.jpg 2x " width="696">

The share of audio streaming continues to increase.

(Image: Bundesverband Musik e. V., GfK Entertainment)

Vinyl still popular

In the so-called physical sound carrier market, the comeback of the record continues. According to BVMI information, sales in the booming vinyl business increased by a remarkable 12.3 percent, and the market share was 6.2 percent. Although the CD continued to decline (minus 6.5 percent in sales), it lost significantly more in the first half of 2021 (minus 16.4 percent). The market share was 12.8 percent. All in all, just under a fifth of total sales (19.8 percent) are still being achieved with sales of recorded music.

UK court halts Meta’s forced sale of Giphy

“The general trend towards digital music usage with the simultaneous continued importance of the physical segment is unbroken,” said BVMI CEO Florian Drücke. The association represents the interests of around 200 record producers and companies, which represent more than 80 percent of the German music market.


(olb)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Eva Longoria will be the star of the new Apple TV + project, what is it about?

Construction site the land of women by Sandra BarnedaThe synopsis of this 2014...
5G News

The operators, against the last 5G band: “it makes no sense”

A priori, at the end of this year the last 5G auction in Spain:...
Android

Motorola Razr 2022: the new folding bets everything on power and adds improvements in camera and battery

Two years after learning about the Motorola Razr, there was an urge...
Mobile

The Motorola Razr 2022 is official, its 144 Hz folding screen is unique

This month of August 2022 is about folding. Yesterday Samsung announced its...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.