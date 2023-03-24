Audible with Dolby Atmos! Immersive Sound Technology Comes to Amazon’s Audiobook Platform

Audible, Amazon’s audio content company, announced this Friday (24) that it is partnering with Dolby Laboratories to offer immersive content on its audiobook and podcast platform. More than 40 titles are now available with Dolby Atmos for subscribers in the United States and United Kingdom. Featured titles supporting immersive sound technology include The Little Mermaid in the voice of singer-songwriter Leigh-Anne Pinnock, member of the band Little Mix. Several original podcasts on the platform, such as Letters From Campby Jamie Lee Curtis, will also be available in Dolby Atmos.

The collection of titles available with the technology also includes film productions, soundscapes, live performances and much more. The company claims that the new feature will be released to all users globallybut there is still no scheduled date. “Through the ability to create multiple layers of sound and control the directionality of different audio elements, creators can draw listeners into a deeper, richer, and more realistic spatial sound experience that fully immerses them in each story,” comments the company in an official statement. Five tricks to succeed with your videos on the social network on TikTok

Audible will facilitate the search for titles available with the technology. When searching for the term “Dolby Atmos” in the search bar of the website or application, all compatible content will be displayed with an indicator that has the Dolby Atmos logo. In order for subscribers to listen to immersive content, it is necessary to have a mobile phone or tablet with Android or iOS compatible with Dolby Atmos. Subscription to the service starts at $7.95/month (about R$41) and grants you access to original titles, podcasts, audiobooks, sleep-enhancing music, meditation programs and much more.

