Audi brings Apple Music inside its cars

Once the account is set up, people will be able to log in to over 90 million songs 30 thousand playlists and much more.

Audi announced an important novelty for its cars equipped with the MMI multimedia system . The house of the 4 rings, in fact, has introduced the integration of Apple Music. Therefore, users will be able to access their Apple Music account directly from the infotainment without having to connect their smartphone.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Audi explains that this novelty will come through an OTA update on almost all of its models, starting from model year 2022, in Europe, North America and Japan. To activate the account, simply select the app via the MMI system and follow the instructions on the screen to access the service via your own Apple ID. To complete the configuration, simply enter the verification code sent to the phone.

Speaking of the costs of the data traffic necessary to use the streaming, Audi recalls that in Europe connectivity is managed through i Cubic-Telecom data packages (packages starting from € 6.95 per month). The first three GB are free. The models of the German manufacturer also support Apple CarPlay.

Users can connect their iPhone wirelessly, or via USB, and get traffic-optimized directions, make calls, send and receive messages, and listen to music by tapping the touch display or using Siri voice control.

By integrating Apple Music into the infotainment system, Audi is improving the entertainment offer of its vehicles. Christiane ZornHead of Audi Product Marketing, commented: