Attention! Apple announces the delay of the release of Apple AR / VR until June!

By Brian Adam
According to the well-known journalist Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple finally has in hand to release the launch of the Apple VR / AR Headset until June instead of April as was the first option. This means that the device has a delay of up to two months. The expectation is to present it until the World Developers Conference.

Apple VR/AR delayed by two months

Apple’s main idea was to carry out the presentation of the Apple VR/AR Headset at the event for the month of April. However, this is not going to be entirely possible, as it was recently delayed to arrive up to two months later. After continuing to experiment with the headset, Apple concluded that it was not ready for release yet. Hardware and software issues continue to cause some problems.

This is not the first time that the Cupertino company has delayed the headset for other release dates. Well, it is thought that the device will arrive from the second half of 2022. Apple’s route for the headset was January 2023 as 2022 passed. So far there is no clear reason for the spring event. ANDPotential Apple releases for the events could also come alongside the 15-inch MacBook Air and a release of Apple Silicon’s Mac Pro.

After Apple VR/AR arrives for WWDC, Apple already had developments that take Apple VR/AR further before the end of 2023. The journalist indicates that there is a high probability that the device schedule will be delayed again. However, Apple expects the headset to be ready for purchase before the end of 2023, as the company will bet on this being a flagship product.

Apple for the moment keeps working on solving more and more problems that the headset presents, especially with the manual and eye control functions. Everything seems to indicate that this new device will be able to operate via the eye, as well as through hand gestures. App selection by gaze and activation after pinch gesture.

Finally, it seems that it will hit the market with a price of about $3,000, perhaps being one of the disadvantages for consumers. Even Apple’s trust is placed in the device, so much so that the second generation with the best price is under development.

