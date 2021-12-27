Atrocious and traumatic TikTok videos: moderator sues and seeks compensation

Candie Frazier – this is the name of the ex-moderator who simultaneously proposed to initiate a class action to protect the entire community of over 10,000 moderators – underlines that during his work at TikTok he saw videos showing acts of cannibalism, crushed heads, school shootings, suicides and also one fatal fall from a building, including audio. According to Frazier, those who agree to work as a TikTok moderator have no choice: the company asks to view hundreds of videos for 12 hours with only one hour free for lunch and two 15-minute breaks.

The summons reads:

Due to the sheer volume of content, moderators are not allowed more than 25 seconds per video, and view three to ten videos simultaneously