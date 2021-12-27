Atrocious and traumatic TikTok videos: moderator sues and seeks compensation

In 2021, TikTok jumped to the top of the most popular domain rankings, surpassing even Google. Behind the success there is also the newspaper work of the moderators who have the task of filtering the contents, removing those that cannot be admitted because they are contrary to the rules governing their publication on the social network. And it’s not a simple job, according to the statements of a former moderator of the platform who decided to sue TikTok and ByteDance (the parent company of TikToK): the accusation is that they are not doing enough to protect employees exposed to creepy videos on a daily basis.
Candie Frazier – this is the name of the ex-moderator who simultaneously proposed to initiate a class action to protect the entire community of over 10,000 moderators – underlines that during his work at TikTok he saw videos showing acts of cannibalism, crushed heads, school shootings, suicides and also one fatal fall from a building, including audio. According to Frazier, those who agree to work as a TikTok moderator have no choice: the company asks to view hundreds of videos for 12 hours with only one hour free for lunch and two 15-minute breaks.
The summons reads:
Due to the sheer volume of content, moderators are not allowed more than 25 seconds per video, and view three to ten videos simultaneously
A real bombardment that as negative effects produces negative effects on the psyche: Frazier points out that due to TikTok’s video moderation activity, he suffers from post traumatic stress; has trouble sleeping and when he sleeps he has terrible nightmares, it is read in the act. Frazier is demanding compensation for the psychological damage and that the court order the creation of a fund for the medical expenses of the moderators of the platform.
TikTok has chosen not to comment on the specific case as there is an ongoing process, but more generally lets know which is committed to promote a workplace that cares of its employees, from a mental and emotional point of viewand, thanks to a series of services specifically created and in continuous expansion.