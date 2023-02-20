Atomic Heart Review: It’s not a Russian BioShock, and it’s halfway convincing

Don’t call it “Russian Bioshock”. Atomic Heart has wanted to clarify, in recent years, that he has a very specific identity. He owns it because in his uchrony, which saw the USSR triumph in the Second World Wardecided to tell us a glimpse into Soviet culture.

Mundfish has come up with an artistically and narratively retrofuturism that should not be underestimated, which in its playful structure certainly draws on works of the caliber of Bioshock and Prey (here the review of BioShock The Collection), however not failing to show its own personality. There is only one big flaw: the tendency to excess, to wanting to do too much, but without really excelling.

Communism has not failed

It was 2015 when the television series The Man in the High Castle amplified the notoriety of the novel by Philip K. Dick, The swastika in the sun: a uchronia that granted Nazi Germany and the Japanese Empire a hypothetical victory during the Second World War II, donating to the Third Reich by Adolf Hitler an overwhelming power ready to upset humanity.

However, if Dick pushed that uchronia towards extermination and tragedy, Mundfish has chosen to simply present the triumph of the USSR, with rather light, even light-hearted tones. From this premise starts Atomic Heart, which takes us to a Soviet Union which, after the victory in the war, has conquered new technological peaks. Thanks to the discovery of the Russian scientist Dmitry Sechenovable to work with polymers and achieve the cold fusion of hydrogenwhat we know today as Russia becomes the most advanced power in the world, capable of showing us a radiant future in the 1950s, at least in appearance.

Sergey Nechayen (called P-3), senior companion of the KGB, is our alter ego, called by doctor Sechenov to report: inside installation 3826, in fact, the droids decide to rebel and activate that combat module that had been inserted and foreseen in the Kollektiv 2.0, a sort of ante litteram internet networkand attack any human, civilian or soldier.

Sergey, now, will have the task of revealing the reasons behind the rebellion of the machines, and quell a global threat. Atomic Heart immediately offers us a fascinating writing, also supported by the sagacity of the protagonist and his travel companion. P-3 also has a glove made up of polymers called Char-les. The exchanges between the two are fundamental for the development of what is a highly humorous plot, which contrasts with the dramatic and apocalyptic ideas that also characterize the adventure. The characters, some of which are very bizarre, accompany the story of Atomic Heart and they give us an insight into the uses of the USSR. Then there is the ability to make fun of Soviet propaganda, as well as the will to continue to provide us with elements of lore sown here and there during the journey. Everything works as it should in the approximately 15 hours necessary to complete the main quest, but we will soon understand that we are faced with a sci-fi thriller like many others, based on those pillars involving the rebellion of the machines (there are so many contradictions of the three laws of robotics by Isaac Asimov) and place an unexpected hero at the center of a story which also draws on Thomas Hobbes’ Leviathan.

A two-branch fight

Munfish’s debut title is an FPS that tries to emulate what Bioshock has done in past years, without forgetting Halo Infinite in its open world component. Sergey relies on a formula that offers two types of attacks: in his right hand he wields a firearm or melee, in the left he wears the trusty Char-les, the glove that is able to exploit polymers. To be clear, they work a bit like Bioshock Plasmids, and by the way in the tutorial screens they are presented with a Soviet cartoon that so much recalls those designed by Ken Levine.

Thanks to the instrument we will be able to electrify the opponent, freeze him, use telekinesis, activate a protective shield and enhance our war skills. To do so we will find waiting for us a skill tree with which to increase each skill taking advantage of the improvements offered by Nora, a refrigerator that seems to have emerged from Nymphomaniac by Lars von Trier, to which we will be forced to entrust the crafting.

As per tradition, to build and refine the arsenal it will be necessary a large number of objects, to be recovered during the adventure. In this regard, applause goes to the collection system: by holding down the R1 key we will transform Char-les in a vacuum cleaner capable of sucking everything up what can come in handy, from consumables to the audio files needed to deepen the lore.

Back from Nora we will be able to assemble medical kits, ammunition, elementary cartridges, and new weapons, all very particular: we are talking for example of the Swedishthe ax of the beginning of the adventure, of the Fox – another fearsome melee tool – but del Big guy (which is a very unfriendly rocket launcher) and more classic guns with which to slaughter droids.

Custom and open world builds

Each tool can be customized as desired with further additions, from the handle of the barrel to the magazine, up to the cartridges themselves. In this way we will have the possibility to set up an adequate build to survive in an ecosystem who has placed a huge bounty on our heads. Switching between the different weapons, among other things, is quite immediate and offers both the classic ring solution that slows down time, and the slots entrusted to the directional cross. The glorification of crafting and the depth of build construction collide sadly with some hiccups in the combat system.

The droids are tremendously fast and strong, as are the little robot assistants, with whirling blades and grenades ready to be dropped on our heads. On the other hand, ammunition is always scarce and health tends to drop rapidly with each shot taken. P-3 is not particularly agile, and except for a quick lateral dodge, his mobility is always lower than that of his enemies. For this reason the fights, especially those against large groups, will be rather complex to face, sometimes even cumbersome, in particular when the spaces of the indoors they do not allow much room for manoeuvre.

Sometimes one gets the impression that one is being overwhelmed more for some level design limitations than for an incorrect approach to battle. In short, it is a pity that there are these ingenuities, because in reality the feeling of the weapons is good, the variety of opponents is not lacking, the combinations of instruments of death and powers offer fairly varied fights and certain clashes (first of all, the boss fights ) they are also more adrenaline-pumping than average.

In some moments, Atomic Heart ends up turning almost into a survival, since it offers a considerable difficulty rate. Also try suggesting to activate a stealth mode from time to time, but with little effectiveness. First, there is no cover system, and silent kills take a long time. That’s why we will never end up hiding from the eyes of the enemy, except in extreme cases or when forced to do so. The shortage of supplies will become even more acute when we find ourselves, after about five hours of play, in the open world proposed by Mundfish, real Achilles heel of the production. In a vast land poor in content and eager to give a great sense of freedom, we will tend to find a vehicle, so as to reach those macro areas where our adventure can continue. Alternatively, if eager to track down recipes for new weapons, we will be able to explore secondary bunkers, complete with challenges and puzzles but without more structured side quests.

The open flank of the Soviet Union

With the very ambitious goal of making a vast product, Atomic Heart ended up losing a bit of a sense of proportion. Far from anomalous is the desire to leave aside the offer of the open world, which among other things is not easily explored. The main culprits are the alarm systems, which keep throwing hordes of robotic enemies at us.

In short, Mundfish wanted to include everything he could in his shooter, without really worrying about the effectiveness of these elements. When not shooting, Atomic Heart wants to put to the test our gray matter. Accessing the now abandoned houses or even going beyond the railings that hide objects and useful elements will be allowed to those who manage to solve the cunning puzzles proposed. In the puzzle solving phases and in the limited platforming and climbing sessions, the experience is appreciated for the management of the level design.

Often the screenplay even enjoys making fun of genre clichés, justifying the presence of such twisted traps and puzzles within work structures or research laboratories. Just like its Soviet Union which hides a dark side, the world of Atomic Heart also wears a harmonious and opulent dress, which soon gives way to decay and horror. Mundfish’s work is really pleasing to the eye, thanks to an artistic direction that proves to be valuable right away. When we get the chance to sneak into other people’s homes, observe closely what the propaganda has produced, we will be able to admire not only the world in which the uchronia was built, but also the capillary technical work carried out by the collective. On the lighting front, the play of light and shadow works well and conveys that feeling of malfunction and forfeiture perfectly in line with the themes explored by the plot.

The glance in the more open sections is embellished precisely by the skilful use of light sources, natural or artificial, as well as by a texture sector that effectively characterizes the internal and external environments. There is the risk of running into some bugs – such as interpenetrations capable of giving some headaches during the fights – but nothing that goes beyond the ingenuity of a team on its first big project.

We played Atomic Heart on PlayStation 5 being able to appreciate the 60fps (very welcome especially during the clashes). There is no selectable graphics mode, with the developers going full resolution within dungeons and they opted for dynamic management in the open world stages.

We point out that on PC the title will support Ray Tracing and DLSS 3, so as to push performance even higher if equipped with adequate Nvidia GPUs. We then come to the good dubbing in Italian and to the excellent soundtrack, which effectively alternates techno with classical music. Mick Gordon, the Australian composer who had already created the soundtrack for Wolfenstein and the Doom reboot, offers us tracks that are very reminiscent of another of his previous works: that Prey that somehow emerges in some gameplay situations, especially when we find ourselves before mutants and organic adversaries.