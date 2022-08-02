Atlassian CEOs teach Elon Musk a valuable lesson

To what extent should billionaire bosses get involved in their side projects? Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is famous for his juggling various businesses, although they are usually within his field of action. However, his unsuccessful take on Twitter is an example of the dangers of overreaching. The co-CEOs of the $53 billion software company can offer advice on how to do a better job of scaling up.

Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes are using their own money to pursue deals outside their company’s core business. Skip Capital, the investment company founded by Farquhar and his wife Kim Jackson, is leading a consortium to acquire an Australian renewable energy company, Genex Power. On Monday, the company rejected the 319 million Australian dollar ($223 million) offer it submitted last week, although it wants to continue negotiating. On the other hand, Cannon-Brookes has set its sights on Australia’s biggest carbon emitter, AGL Energy: in February it teamed up with Brookfield Asset Management to submit an offer of some A$8 billion. When that failed, he became an activist and defeated the plan to break up AGL, and is now involved in the search for a new CEO and president.

At first glance, Atlassian shareholders should be worried that both bosses have their eyes on other things. Stocks have been hit hard by the decline in technology across the board, losing more than half their value since their October high. But revenue is still growing at a 30% annual rate, and its valuation of 131 times estimated profits for the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv data, is more than double that of Tesla.

Also, both are letting the experts run the show. This is especially true of Farquhar: Jackson, a former investment banker, actually runs Skip Capital and is at the forefront of the Genex bid. Cannon-Brookes was more involved in the initial bid for AGL and in the campaign against its spin-off. But he also leans heavily on Jeremy Kwong-Law, who runs his investment vehicle, Grok Ventures.

This kind of outsourcing could have helped Musk avoid the Twitter fiasco, from refusing to comply with the due diligence process to putting much of his wealth on hand to fund the offering. That helped Tesla shares fall as much as 45% after he first disclosed his interest on the social media platform. Musk may not like following the lead of Atlassian bosses, especially after his recent internet spat with Farquhar over return-to-work policies, but it could save him a lot of pain when he goes off the road again.