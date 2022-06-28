Atari celebrates its 50th anniversary by bringing some of its games to Google Stadia for the first time

Well, as we have been warning, game transmission platforms in the cloud are moving little by little to continue evolving and meet the expectations of users, among whom there will also be those who opt for classic-style games.

In this regard, Atari has just announced that, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, among other initiatives, it will bring its first five game titles to Stadia, Google’s cloud game streaming platform.



Atari’s landing on Stadia

They are about Centipede, Black Widow, Asteroids and Breakout, belonging to the Recharged series, which the company defines as follows:

The Recharged series updates classic Atari games for current generation gaming hardware and adds gameplay features that appeal to modern gamers, including particle effects, power-ups, cooperative play, and original soundtracks by award-winning composer Megan McDuffee.

For now, only the date of July 1 has been confirmed for the arrival of Centipede, which users can purchase through the Stadia Store, although those who are subscribed to Stadia Pro will have this title at no additional cost.

Therefore, the date for the rest of the game titles in the series is unknown, although apart from the games in the series, Atari’s fifth game title coming to Stadia is Kombinera, a “critically acclaimed” puzzle game, pointing to its launch throughout the next month of September.

It is clear that Google wants and plans to bring new game titles to its cloud gaming platform, but the dates on which they can begin to be available to users are currently unknown.

It is more than likely that we will continue to see more movement between the different cloud game streaming platforms, both with the arrival of new titles and technical features, highlighting especially the Microsoft and Nvidia solutions as the most activewaiting for other options not yet so within reach to evolve to get a little more user share.

More information: Atari

Image credit: Google