At your fingertips: Apple Watch patent shows bracelet that detects hand movements

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
After an Apple Watch patent suggested bands that change color, a new document now points out new features that may be supported by the smartwatch. This time it is indicated how the Apple Watch can detect hand movements to perform quick actions.

Images: US Patent Office

The patent says that a flexible bracelet with electrodes for the Apple Watch can be used to detect movements of the user’s hands and fingers. The strap illustration is shown above, indicating how it could blend into the watch’s design virtually seamlessly.

Images: US Patent Office

The document also says that the bracelet is more efficient than cameras, as the positioning angle of the Apple Watch would make the sensor’s view very limited and the use of gloves is not common in society, which makes the bracelet for the watch the ideal way to monitor hand movements to activate watch functions.

The electrodes can identify movements using electromyography (EMG) signals:

EMG is the electrical activity that results from muscle contraction. In some instances, the electrodes can detect EMG signals that are produced by the activity of flexor and extensor muscles and tendons in a user’s forearm and wrist.

The patent describes what types of connections could be used in the bracelet:

To detect the EMG signals, multiple rows of electrodes and conductive wiring can be formed into the strap of a watch or other device worn on the wrist. In some instances, the band may include removable electrical connections (eg, pogo pins) to allow signals from the electrode to be routed to processing circuits in the casing of the wrist-worn device.

In this way, analyzing the functionalities that could be integrated, we can imagine several applications for this bracelet, which could be a great pair for Apple’s virtual reality device that should be announced this year, dispensing with the use of joysticks like the PS VR2 .

