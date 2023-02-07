HomeLatest newsAt Least 1,832 Killed in Syria Following Deadly Earthquakes

At Least 1,832 Killed in Syria Following Deadly Earthquakes

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
tagreuters.com2023newsml lynxmpej160c812023 02 07t081713z 1 lynxmpej160c8 rtroptp 3 turkey quake syria.jpg
tagreuters.com2023newsml lynxmpej160c812023 02 07t081713z 1 lynxmpej160c8 rtroptp 3 turkey quake syria.jpg
- Advertisement -

BEIRUT (Reuters) – At least 1,832 people were killed and thousands injured in Syria following a number of deadly earthquakes and aftershocks in neighbouring Turkey, authorities and rescuers said on Tuesday.

State news agency SANA said at least 812 people were killed and 1,449 people injured in the government-held provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Tartous.

At least 1,020 people were killed in Syria’s opposition-held northwest and 2,400 injured with the toll expected to “rise dramatically,” the White Helmets rescue team said.

- Advertisement -

A magnitude 7.8 quake hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria early on Monday, toppling thousands of buildings including many apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless.

(This story has been corrected to fix the death toll number)

Political Cartoons on World Leaders

- Advertisement -

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Timour Azhari, Editing Frank Jack Daniel, Editing by William Maclean)

- Advertisement -

Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

Surprise: Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2+ headphones will be unique, and this is why

The use of wireless headphones type earbuds (that is, similar to AirPods) has...
Mobile

Análisis del Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra a fondo y opinión

¿No tienes tiempo de leer el análisis completo? Dirígete directamente a la sección de...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.