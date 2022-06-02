At last the waiting time on the phone will be limited

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The Government of Spain has approved the preliminary draft of the Law on Customer Service, a regulation that, among other matters, establishes some severe fines in relation to waiting times in telephone customer service.

The highest sanctions will be imposed in cases of repetition in waiting times or when it affects vulnerable people

is established a maximum waiting time of three minutes which, if exceeded, could cause the company responsible for customer service to face fines that would reach up to 100,000 euros of amount In its highest sections, it would be cases that affect both vulnerable people and for cases in which said long waiting times take place repeatedly.

Alberto Garzón, Minister of Consumption, in the presentation of the draft, has announced that this legislation seeks to put an end to “the Infinite timeouts causing frustration and that the person renounces being attended to”.

The Customer Service Law also provides that there is always an option to request to be served by a person, thus avoiding the existence of only robots. These systems automated management of phone calls customer service may continue to be used but may not be the only means that companies make available to their customers.

With advances in artificial intelligence and voice recognition, it is increasingly common for automated systems to offer telephone service, but it will be mandatory for customers to always have the option that allows them to request service from a human operator.

In addition, in the case of companies that offer services of a basic and general nature (electricity or gas companies), telephone customer service must be free of charge and must be available 24 hours a day, every day of the year. This is so to be able to offer a response at no cost and at all times in cases of power outage.