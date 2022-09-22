At last! The option to install Android apps on Windows 11 arrives in Spain

- Advertisement -

For some time now it has been possible to use a subsystem in Windows 11 that makes it possible to run applications. This was a very important step for Microsoft, and opened the door to significantly increase the options of the operating system. Well, an announcement from the Redmond company has just clearly shown some of the many things that can be done for this reason. It has been Microsoft itself that has been in charge of announcing that in a very short time in the Windows application store you will be able to find that are specific to the Google operating system. In this way, they can be downloaded very easily, which is an exceptionally important step for the integration so desired by users to become a complete reality. And this has been achieved with the complete integration of the Amazon AppStore in Windows 11. Spain in the first batch of countries with this possibility As it has been known, in just a few weeks, the Amazon application store will be integrated in the computers with Microsoft development. And, the number of countries that will receive it at first is 31. Among them are the US; Canada; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and, luckily, there is also Spain. Once the corresponding update is deployed, which does not require having the latest Windows 11 update, it will be possible to access more than 20,000 Android applications directly from the store of this operating system. Among them there will be no lack of games, multimedia options and, of course, productivity. An example of those that will be available are practically all of the social networks and, also, office automation tools. Simplicity to download from Windows 11 This is something that has been explained in the Microsoft statement, and the truth is that everything is really intuitive. Once the Windows 11 store opens, it will be possible to enter a section where Android’s own apps will be. If you prefer, you can also see results in the searches where these applications are shown with the corresponding identification so that you know exactly that it is one of those that the Windows subsystem needs to work. Since we are talking about the in-house development that allows Android applications to run on Windows 11 devices, it must be said that lately it has improved a lot in the management of everything that has to do with multimedia (both sound, and especially the management of graphics). And, also, it is important to mention that the resources consumed by the system are not very high, so there is no noticeable drop in performance when running this type of app. >