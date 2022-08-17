HomeGamesAt last! Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection Coming to Switch

At last! Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection Coming to Switch

GamesPCSwitchXbox One

Published on

By Brian Adam
lis arcadia switch.jpg
lis arcadia switch.jpg
- Advertisement -

It has cost but on September 27 the wait will be over for fans of Life is strange who were waiting to be able to enjoy the remastered versions of both the first Life is Strange like Life is Strange: Before the Storm on Switch.

If you like narrative adventures, Life is Strange it’s a must and if you only have a Switch, at the end of next month you will be able to enjoy the adventures of Max and Chole that mix everyday problems, some of them very serious, with supernatural elements.

The Arcadia Bay Collection will unify the two remastered titles (the first title and Before the Storm that works as a prequel) that have better graphics and animations that, in addition, have been adapted for the Nintendo console.

If you haven’t enjoyed the games of DON’T NOD Y Deck Nine, do not hesitate. If you already did it at the time, it is not a bad option to be able to enjoy both games anywhere. We also remind you that both remastered games are also available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

The romantic comedy Sasaki and Miyano will have a movie

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

How to convert a Live Photos to GIF using an iPhone phone

One of the striking options offered by iPhone when it comes to getting...
Apps

The best two-factor authentication apps

Two-factor authentication, better known as 2FA, adds a second security protocol in addition to...
Gaming

Call of Duty Warzone 2 will arrive on November 16

Information reveals that Call of Duty Warzone 2, one of the most anticipated games...
Tech News

Presentations in augmented reality, controlled by voice commands

Augmented reality is a resource that we have been able to learn about through...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.