At last! Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection Coming to Switch

It has cost but on September 27 the wait will be over for fans of Life is who were waiting to be able to enjoy the remastered versions of both the first Life is Strange like Life is Strange: Before the Storm on Switch.

If you like narrative adventures, Life is Strange it’s a must and if you only have a Switch, at the end of next month you will be able to enjoy the adventures of Max and Chole that mix everyday problems, some of them very serious, with supernatural elements.

The Arcadia Bay Collection will unify the two remastered titles (the first title and Before the Storm that works as a prequel) that have better graphics and animations that, in addition, have been adapted for the Nintendo console.

If you haven’t enjoyed the games of DON’T NOD Y Deck Nine, do not hesitate. If you already did it at the time, it is not a bad option to be able to enjoy both games anywhere. We also remind you that both remastered games are also available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.