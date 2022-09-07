At last! Confirmed the launch date of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch

- Advertisement -

It has taken a little longer than expected for this to happen, but Google has finally confirmed the date on which its new range of Pixel 7 phones will be official. In addition, it has done the same with its long-awaited first smart watch, the Pixel Watch, which means that the Mountain View company refines its hardware ecosystem that will be a reality this fall.

Specifically, and in a message that has been published on Twitter, the North American company has confirmed that the next October 6 (at 10 a.m. local time). The event in which the aforementioned teams will be officially presented. And, therefore, much more will be known than what was indicated at the time at the Google I/O developer conference where it was made official that both products would exist.

There is even specific information about its being put up for sale: on the 13th of the same month, always talking about the new Pixel and Pixel Pro, which are the two options that Google is expected to officially announce. Of course, there is no data regarding the regions that will be chosen in the first wave of deployment.

It’s all coming together.Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X

— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

Some more details that have been known about the Pixel

To begin with, the operating system that they will use when they are taken out of the box is Android 13, always with a version of this software without modifications – something that for many is crucial to choosing these devices as the ones they use on a daily basis. Besides, it has been confirmed that the processor that they will include is the new G2 tensionerwhich will have new options in what has to do with the learning that Google will use in its terminals (using more power and less energy).

With this new hardware, the entire Pixel 7 range is expected to include progress important in what has to do with the use of the voice combined with the signature assistant and, also, the options of security -both access to smartphones and in what has to do with the data that is stored-. Even, it is more than probable that the section of the photography benefit for impactful software upgrades and customization.

Google

Obviously, there will also be a more powerful hardware both in what has to do with memory and the integrated screen. And, yes, it remains to be seen if a satellite connection is included as the new iPhone 14 is expected to offer and that the Huawei Mate 50 already allows.

The smart watch expected at the presentation

This will be a model that will include Wear OS 3 (or at least that is expected). This means significant advances in the use of applications and, in addition, everything will work very fast thanks to the use of an Exynos processor. The Google assistant will be very present in the Pixel Watch, which will have a circular design and very good quality.

It is believed that the autonomy of this model could reach up to three days, and in what has to do with connectivity, a variant will not be missing. LTE. Without problems with water and with all the necessary sensors to collect all the information on the state of health that is needed, the Google wearable can be obtained in different finishes.

