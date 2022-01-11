At AMD they don’t want their new graphics card to be used to mine cryptocurrencies: their trick is to cap the memory

AMD presented these days its new entry-level graphics card, the Radeon RX 6500 XT. He also did it with a clear message: they want this new GPU to be used basically for gaming and not to mine cryptocurrencies. How do they do it?

The key, they say at AMD, is in the memory used. On the Radeon RX 6500 XT we have only 4 GB of GDDR6 memory —Scarce for mining processes— and also with a 64-bit memory interface that does not favor these tasks either.

Less memory, less memory interface

One of the directors of AMD, Laura Smith, spoke in that presentation of how the Radeon RX 6500 XT had been “optimized” for games. That can be seen in its configuration, he explained.

“Even with the four GB of memory. It’s a great amount for most AAA games, but not particularly attractive if activities related to blockchain or mining will be carried out [de criptomonedas]”emphasized Smith.

The other factor that helps make this graph less “palatable” for miners is that 64-bit memory interface, which it falls short compared to the vast majority of current graphics, which make use of a 128-bit interface.

This last factor is especially important because Ethereum mining in particular tends to consume more memory, and it also benefits especially from the bandwidth that AMD has limited with that 64-bit interface.

Even with these limitations, at AMD they believe that this graphics is a very good successor to the already veteran Radeon RX 570 which it wants to replace, especially because The clock frequency has been significantly increased from 1,845 MHz to the current 2,815 MHz.

AMD’s proposal is interesting, and in fact it may be more interesting than the one they made NVIDIA in recent months with graphics that “capped” the mining capacity, but they did it with special software drivers. This method was soon seen to have its own problems.

The truth is that the problem of demand for graphics cards is still present in the field of cryptocurrency mining, and this solution from AMD certainly seems like a good idea to try to prevent their new Radeon RX 6500 XT from ending up in the hands of miners.

The graph It will go on sale next January 19 and has an official price of 199 euros. It remains to be seen if that price will be maintained effectively … and above all, if it will really be possible to acquire it taking into account the problems that for months have made it very difficult to buy any new generation graphics card.