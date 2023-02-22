At a Unesco forum, Lula defends the regulation of social networks to combat misinformation

The President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defended this Wednesday (22) a regulation of social networks in order to combat misinformation on the internet. Authorities from around the world discuss how to face fake news in the online environment. The positioning of president was issued by means of a letter sent and read in the forum of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), which debates proposals to regulate social networks and combat digital misinformation.





In the letter, Lula stated that the virtual environment with the presence of “few companies” caused risks to democracy and also to public health. The representative stated that the spread of misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to thousands of deaths. “Hate speech on the networks claims victims every day. Furthermore, the most victimized are the most vulnerable sectors of our societies”, said Lula.

Lula also mentioned the criminal attacks against the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília, which took place on January 8, and said that they were the result of a campaign of lies and disinformation disseminated on digital platforms. The president also stated that the entire international community needs to "work to provide effective responses to this challenging issue of our times", and that it is necessary to guarantee society's right "to reliable information, and not to lies and disinformation".