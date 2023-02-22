5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftAt a Unesco forum, Lula defends the regulation of social networks to...

At a Unesco forum, Lula defends the regulation of social networks to combat misinformation

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
At a Unesco forum, Lula defends the regulation of social networks to combat misinformation
1677081791 at a unesco forum lula defends the regulation of social.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defended this Wednesday (22) a regulation of social networks in order to combat misinformation on the internet. Authorities from around the world discuss how to face fake news in the online environment.

The positioning of president was issued by means of a letter sent and read in the forum of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), which debates proposals to regulate social networks and combat digital misinformation.


In the letter, Lula stated that the virtual environment with the presence of “few companies” caused risks to democracy and also to public health. The representative stated that the spread of misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to thousands of deaths.

“Hate speech on the networks claims victims every day. Furthermore, the most victimized are the most vulnerable sectors of our societies”, said Lula.

- Advertisement -

Lula also mentioned the criminal attacks against the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília, which took place on January 8, and said that they were the result of a campaign of lies and disinformation disseminated on digital platforms.

The president also stated that the entire international community needs to “work to provide effective responses to this challenging issue of our times”, and that it is necessary to guarantee society’s right “to reliable information, and not to lies and disinformation”.

Finally, Lula said that Europe can make a significant contribution “to the construction of a fairer and more balanced digital environment”. The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso and the digital influencer Felipe Neto also participate in the Unesco forum.

And you, what do you think about this topic? Tell us in the comments down below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

The Best Grill Tool Sets in 2023

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn...
Top Ten

Top 10 SEO Plugins

We don't have personal preferences, Techsmart has created list of Top 10 SEO plugins...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.