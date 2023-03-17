At a Glance – Incoming flight and connection information on your Android widget

- Advertisement -

The release of the March Feature Drop of Android 13 brought with it some news also regarding the famous widget At a Glance but there seems to be room for further changes, according to what emerges from the analysis of the APK of the latest beta of the Google app – version 14.11 – carried out by colleagues at 9to5Google.

Digging inside the code, in fact, new indications emerge regarding a series of warnings that the widget will be able to display as soon as it is near the airports starting with the ability to quickly consult a list of aircraft arriving at that moment.

But that’s not all, since the widget will also be able to give automatic information about the status of connections from the airport to other points of interest, providing a quick shortcut showing the departure time of the next public transport to the most important destinations.

This function, as 9to5Google points out, could be directly linked to the one present within Maps, as demonstrated by the images proposed below.

In short, the At a Glance widget will always be more comfortable and functional for travelers, however we still don’t know when these shortcuts will be enabled. At the moment they have only been spotted within the beta code of the Google app, so it could be a while before we see them arriving on the stable version as well.