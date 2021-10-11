Asynchronous videos, the main competitor of video calls

During the strongest moment of the pandemic and confinement, video calls were presented as the great solution to keep communication processes afloat. The truth is that they were of great help, however, at the moment there is a real exhaustion of the workers in front of the Zoom meetings and the like. That is why some companies are looking favorably on asynchronous videos as a competitor to video calls.

This mode of communication allows us to leave videos that recipients can watch when they connect, reducing the time to provide any type of information.

Asynchronous videos as the main competitor of video calls

Video calls managed to saturate people’s daily lives so much that at the moment concepts such as Zoom Fatigue are being discussed. In this sense, companies began to look at alternatives that were friendlier with the time invested by the members of the meetings. This is how asynchronous videos are presented as the main competitor of video calls, thanks to some fundamental characteristics.

The first is the reduction of time, we can go from a video call of 30 minutes to a video of 3 minutes. Jeetu Patel, Cisco Executive Vice President has started to apply it, by requesting a 3-minute video from anyone requiring a meeting. Patel has even spent time calculating the time saved by receiving asynchronous video, reviewing it, and giving feedback, versus the time spent on video calls. In this sense, it indicates that it has managed to reduce communication processes from 180 minutes to 60 minutes.

The same companies like Zoom are aware of the benefits of this type of communication and have enabled the sending of video messages. Likewise, Slack Clip has been enabled in Slack for communication through asynchronous videos. In that sense, it seems that communications will evolve to this mechanism in the face of video calls that have saturated the time and availability of workers.