ASUS ZenFone 9, we’re almost there: launch date revealed | Official

ASUS ZenFone 9 arrives on July 28th: the Taiwanese company has officially confirmed it in the past few hours. The presentation will be streamed on various ASUS social channels, including YouTube. There are also apparently presence events in various parts of the world – New York, Berlin and Taipei are cited. Time X is set for ours 15:00.

As you can see below, the invitation doesn’t add many details about the device itself: there is however a front image of the smartphone, which highlights a display with a hole for the camera in the upper left corner and a rather pronounced “chin” compared to it. to the rest. As we know, and as the teaser anticipates, it will be one compact smartphone.

In fact, we know a lot more than that. In the past few days, ASUS has accidentally communicated a lot of salient details by publishing a promotional video on YouTube. It was promptly removed, but not fast enough: information was stolen and copies of the video are swarming everywhere. We can therefore summarize the probable data sheet in a rather complete way:

Display diagonal: 5.9 “

Display: Samsung AMOLED 120 Hz

Perforated display, front camera in the left corner

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, made by TSMC on a 4nm node (also confirmed in the press release of the event)

4,300 mAh battery

Main camera sensor: Sony IMX766 (same as found on ROG Phone 6) mounted on gimbal module for advanced 6-axis optical stabilization

(same as found on ROG Phone 6) mounted on gimbal module for advanced 6-axis optical stabilization “Massive upgrade” for the dual rear camera

ZenTouch: side fingerprint scanner on the power button that also allows you to scroll through the Android interface and apps

3.5mm audio jack on the upper edge

on the upper edge Double stereo speaker

Certification IP68 against water and dust

against water and dust Colors: red, baby blue, cream white, black

Accessories : Smart backpack docking / housing with special dedicated case Case Connex flexible with the possibility of connecting a tripod or a card holder

