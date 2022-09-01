Asus ZenFone 9, registrations are open for the Android 13 beta

- Advertisement -

Asus has officially kicked off the phase beta test of the android-13-already-found-a-way-to-circumvent-the-new-security-measures/">Android 13 operating system for its 9. (here our review). The owners of the recent top of the range thus have the possibility to enroll in the program although for the moment the manufacturer has not yet released the first beta version. The most relevant information in this regard is recalled:

the beta program allows smartphone owners to try the Android 13 update before the stable version is released. The purpose of the initiative is to facilitate the company in identifying bugs;

all beta software information is confidential and should not be disclosed publicly. Users participating in the test program will be able to access a reserved section in the official Asus ZenTalk forum where they can report bugs or confront other users who try the beta;

installing the beta version does not void the warranty;

who has been chosen to take part in the program will receive confirmation by e-mail (the one used to register the Asus Member account). In case of non-acceptance of the application, Asus will not send any communication;

Participants will be able to leave the beta program at any time and restore the software previously installed on their smartphone.

Aware that it is still a beta version, susceptible to refinements and with bugs that can potentially impoverish the user experience, those wishing to submit their application must do nothing but follow the instructions below.

HOW TO JOIN THE BETA PROGRAM

Follow the path Settings > System > System update and click on the gear icon in the upper right corner

To select Sign up for the beta testing program

To select Accept after reading the information note and the privacy note

To select Send (it is always possible to revoke the registration request through this page until the end of the recruitment phase).

ZENFONE 9 PRICES: OFFICIAL ASUS PAGE FOR MORE INFO

Asus Zenfone 9 is available online from Giaca to 729 euros or from Unieuro a 799 euros.

Asus Zenfone 9 is available onto 880 euros. (updated August 25, 2022, 10:22 pm)