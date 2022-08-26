ASUS ZenFone 9 receives August patches and a small “smart” news

- Advertisement -

ASUS ZenFone 9 updates and the security . There build WW_32.2030.2030.26 is also rollout in Italy: we were notified a few hours ago, so we imagine there is some early adopter Italian who, just like us, has already received and installed it, and some other users who are still waiting to receive it. It should be a matter of hours.

In addition to the August 2022 security patches, build WW_32.2030.2030.26 brings at least one novelty to ASUS ZenFone 9. There is a new mode for adjusting the volume: in essence, that is everyone has the opportunity to maintain the classic behavior of the physical cursor or switch to the new one of ASUS. By choosing it, each time you press the volume up / down buttons you can choose to adjust more than one level, and everyone can decide which one.

In the screen, for example, we have chosen to “bind” all of the controls except for the volume for calls, which is still independent – rightly so, let’s add. We adjust four with each click, but you could decide to regulate three or two at the same time. In this way the control of the volume levels becomes faster, and for some it may be more convenient than the classic Android adjustment, where you have to interact with the screen to set the individual levels.

- Advertisement - Asus Zenfone 9 68.1 x 146.5 x 9.1 mm

5.9 inches – 2400×1080 px Click here for the complete comparison »

Let us know in the comments if you have received the update as well if you have noticed any other news compared to the debut firmware, to which this adds another piece to make ZenFone 9 even more immediate than it seemed to us during the review: the extreme versatility of the Taiwanese compact top of the range struck us. Small, powerful and with surprising autonomy, in relation to its size. With this little novelty it should be even more effective.

- Advertisement -

ZENFONE 9 PRICES: OFFICIAL ASUS PAGE FOR MORE INFO

Asus Zenfone 9 is available online from Computer Shop Pisa at 729 euros or from Unieuro a 799 euros. To see the other 12 offers click here. (update of 22 August 2022, 4:22 pm)