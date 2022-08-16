ASUS ZenFone 9 how it is built and how to disassemble it: here is the video teardown

- Advertisement -

The ASUS ZenFone 9 compact top-of-the-range Android smartphone that we liked so much in the review phase has been dismantled in when there are now just 7 days left from the start of deliveries. Once again it is the work of the PBKReviews channel, which has recently become the most prolific and constant on this type of content: with its classic dry and analytical style, in less than eight minutes the YouTuber completes the “round trip”, in the sense that the phone is also reassembled to verify that it still works.

SOME NOTABLE ASPECTS OF THE

The back cover made of plastic material is very flexible. It is therefore easy to remove and offers a minimum of extra resistance to shocks and stresses.

The motherboard it is very compact: as you can imagine, the chips are organized in several layers to save space. In fact, the presence of thermoconductive paste is observed on both sides of the board.

The system of heat dissipation it is very peculiar. The side of the motherboard that houses the SoC is completely covered with a copper sheet, but there is a hole in correspondence of the actual chip: there is a nice dose of thermally conductive paste that directly connects the chip to a vapor chamber, which is located "below" the battery (in the sense: between the display and the battery). There is also a drop of paste at the main camera. On the other side of the motherboard there is instead a graphite adhesive sheet – again with a little thermal paste in correspondence with two chips.

In the video it might appear that the two main cameras are soldered to the motherboard, because they are not removed, but it is not true: just unplug the relative connector.

The battery it is relatively easy to remove thanks to a wide tab and a reasoned use of the adhesive.

The display it is rather complicated to remove, and it is also a necessary step to remove several other components.

All in all, ZenFone 9’s repairability score only stops at 4.5 out of 10: the worst obstacle is the display. It should be noted that the device is very compact and despite this it mounts components from true top of the range, moreover with a more than decent battery – in short, the engineers of the Taiwanese company have been forced to work in even more cramped and restricted spaces than usual. . Let’s briefly recall the technical specifications:

Screen : OLED 5.9 “Full HD +, 20: 9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 800nits (1100 max)

: OLED 5.9 “Full HD +, 20: 9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 800nits (1100 max) SoC : Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Memory : 8/12/16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 / 256GB of storage space

: 8/12/16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 / 256GB of storage space Cameras : Front wide: 12MP, Sony IMX663 with autofocus Rear: 50MP SONY IMX766 with 6-axis stabilizer OIS + 12MP, SONY IMX363 Night Sight, Face Deblur, Magic Eraser, Real Tone

: Audio : stereo, 2 OZO microphones

: stereo, 2 OZO microphones Connectivity : USB-C 2.0 (no video out), 5G (SA / NSA), Wi-Fi 6E, Dual Chain Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS

: USB-C 2.0 (no video out), 5G (SA / NSA), Wi-Fi 6E, Dual Chain Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Battery : 4.300 mAh with 30W charging

: 4.300 mAh with 30W charging Dimensions and weight : 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.1 mm; 169 grams

: 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.1 mm; 169 grams Certification: IP68

ZENFONE 9 PRICES IN ITALY

Zenfone 9 – 8/128 GB a 799 729 € (in all 4 colors)

– 8/128 GB a 729 € (in all 4 colors) Zenfone 9 – 8/256 GB for € 849 (black and white colors)

– 8/256 GB for € 849 (black and white colors) Zenfone 9 – 16/256 GB for € 899 (black color)

ASUS OFFICIAL PAGE FOR MORE INFO

Availability effective from 17 August

Asus Zenfone 9 is available online from Unieuro a 729 euros. To see the other 16 offers click here. (update of 05 August 2022, 1:57 pm)