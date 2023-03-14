ASUS Zenfone 10 may be a little bigger than Zenfone 9

- Advertisement -

They begin to emerge first rumors about asus-or-top-from-motorola-comparative/">ASUS Zenfone 10 the next top of the range from the Taiwanese company which will have the task of succeeding one of the Android smartphones that we liked best of the entire previous generation, due to its compact size and true top-of-the-range specifications.

The leaker Paras Guglani, in collaboration with Pricebabapredicts that the new model shouldn’t overturn the formula seen so far, however there is an interesting detail: the diagonal of the display will increase – from 5.9” to 6.3”. It is not necessarily said that this implies a general enlargement of the device – it could also be an alteration of the ratio, but even if it is not, we would be talking about a handful of millimeters both in height and in width. Anyway, here’s the info:

Model number: AI2302

Display: AMOLED, 6.3″, 120Hz

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Liquid cooling

IP68 certification

RAM: 16GB

200 MP main camera, OIS

Internal storage: 256 or 512GB

Battery: 5,000mAh

Charging speed: 67W max

OS: Native Android 13

This year competition in the segment of compact Android flagships is particularly intense, especially for us Europeans, thanks to the advent of Galaxy S23 – and above all to Samsung’s decision to adopt Snapdragon chips worldwide. The S23 has a 6.1” display, 0.2” more than the Zenfone 9, yet it is exactly the same height and less than 3mm wider. It is also about 1.5mm thinner, and weighs 1g less.

Samsung Galaxy S23 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm

6.1 inches – 2340×1080 px Asus Zenfone 9 68.1 x 146.5 x 9.1 mm

The latest Snapdragons, produced by TSMC, are proving to be excellent chips – sparing in consumption, efficient and thermally manageable – at least compared to the Exynos. In fact, with the advent of S23 ASUS sees a big advantage over Samsung canceled – which also has much better software support, with more frequent and timely updates.

In addition, of course, to the fact that the S23 is already available now, while the will probably arrive this summer/autumn, when the compact Samsung will have already received significant price drops compared to the list. Even now it is not difficult to find the S23 between €800 and €850, while the ZenFone 9 (opening photo) is a little above €700. The audio jack remains unknownwhich is still present on Zenfone 9 while not on S23.

- Advertisement -

