ASUS Zenfone 10 gets official renders confirming final design and more

With a launch now confirmed to take place on June 29th, the new ASUS Zenfone 10 now has leaked official renders by sources that have access to materials from the Taiwanese manufacturer.

In general terms, the new Zenfone 10 should maintain the same design as its predecessor, since we have a compact smartphone with power and volume buttons on the right side.

On the rear panel there are two camera rings, while the LED flash is outside this “module”. As you can see below, the available colors are black, blue, red, green and white.