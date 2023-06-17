ASUS Zenfone 10 gets official renders confirming final design and more

With a launch now confirmed to take place on June 29th, the new ASUS Zenfone 10 now has leaked official renders by sources that have access to materials from the Taiwanese manufacturer.
In general terms, the new Zenfone 10 should maintain the same design as its predecessor, since we have a compact smartphone with power and volume buttons on the right side.
On the rear panel there are two camera rings, while the LED flash is outside this “module”. As you can see below, the available colors are black, blue, red, green and white.
Still remaining in the field of design, it is possible to see in the renderings that the front panel of the Zenfone 10 will have thicker upper and lower edges, and the selfie camera is located in a small hole on the left.
The leaked Zenfone 10 datasheet shows that the device should be announced with a 5.9-inch AMOLED screen that has FHD + resolution and supports 120 Hz refresh rate.
In addition, its chipset will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and it can work with up to 16 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage.
Rumors also indicate that the Zenfone 10 will have a 200 MP main camera, a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging and native Android 13.
The possible price of this device is US$ 749, something around R$ 3,605.
Zenfone 10 – expected specs
- 5.9-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform
- Up to 16 GB of RAM
- 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage
- 200 MP main rear camera
- 5G, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 connection
- 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging
- android 13
What do you think of the look of the next ASUS release? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.