ASUS Zenfone 10 certified after appearing on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Update (06/20/2023) – MR

ASUS is preparing to launch a new cell phone from the Zenfone lineup, the ASUS Zenfone 10. The company has confirmed that the device will be officially unveiled in June 29th. In recent weeks, the manufacturer has confirmed some details of the device. The Zenfone 10 will come with a 5.9-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate support and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. After leaked renderings revealed the phone’s colors, it was certified in the Wi-Fi Alliance.

The listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance reveals the device code ASUS_AI2302. In addition, the certification confirms support for 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and GHz frequencies. As for the operating system, the Zenfone 10 will come standard with Android 13. Under the hood, the ASUS Zenfone 10 will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform with 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. In the photographic set, rumors claim that it will bring a 200-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization and another ultra-wide sensor. Also, it should come with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance.

The Zenfone 10 with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage should have a starting price of US$749 (~R$3,580). In the color options, the cell phone must be available in black, red, blue, white and green. More details about the device will emerge in the coming days.

Update (04/12/2023) – FM

ASUS Zenfone 10 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and may have 200 MP camera

ASUS is expected to launch the Zenfone 10 at the end of 2023, but several rumors and leaks indicate what we can expect from the brand’s new top-of-the-line phone. This Wednesday (12), the model appeared in the Geekbench database, the famous benchmark platform used for testing the hardware of cell phones, tablets and other devices. The Zenfone 10 is identified by the numbering “AI2302”. The benchmarks reinforce that the cell phone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and will feature a 16GB RAM option. The model achieved an incredible 2,008 points in single-core and 5,454 points in multi-core in Geekbench 6, breaking the record of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It is worth noting that the data is still preliminary, so it is possible that the manufacturer is testing different hardware configurations that may not end up reaching the final version of the product. Cooling specs and other details that could have improved its benchmark performance are yet to be revealed. Rumors indicate that the Zenfone 10 will be equipped with a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen – the largest since the Zenfone 8 – with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. One of the biggest highlights of the new generation would be the alleged 200 MP main camerawhich would adopt the same image resolution as the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 12T Pro.

Other specifications should include a platform with support for 256 GB or 512 GB storage and IP68 certification (water and dust resistance). The model should come out of the box running Android 13. As for its availability, it is possible that it will only be released in the last quarter of this year in three color options. To compare, the Zenfone 9 was launched in July last year with a 5.9-inch screen with Full HD + resolution, dual cameras of 50 MP and 12 MP, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, versions with up to 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage and 4,300 mAh battery.

Original text (03/13/2023)

ASUS expected to launch Zenfone 10 later this year with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 200 MP camera

ASUS launched the Zenfone 9 in July 2022 with a 5.9-inch AMOLED screen, FullHD+ resolution and support for 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it comes with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, up to 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Now, a new PriceBaba article has brought interesting details about its successor, the Zenfone 10, such as its specifications and launch forecast.

According to the leak, the Zenfone 10 has a number AI2302 and will come with a larger 6.3-inch AMOLED screen and will support 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, up to 16 GB of RAM and internal storage of 256 GB or 512 GB. As for the operating system, the device should come standard with Android 13. For photos, the Zenfone 10 should come with a 200-megapixel main sensor and optical image stabilization. Like the Zenfone 9, the successor will bring IP68 certification against liquids and dust. The launch is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2023 in three different color options.