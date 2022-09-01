ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold is presented with foldable OLED screen and 12th Gen Intel Core

In January, during its presentation at CES 2022, ASUS impressed by bringing the Zenbook 17 Fold with OLED and folding design. After several rumors and leaks, the manufacturer made a presentation this Wednesday morning (31) and revealed when the product will hit the market and its price.

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold’s main highlight is its design, which can be used as a 12.5-inch (4:3) notebook with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,280 pixels and a virtual keyboard at the bottom or a 17.3-inch (3 :2) with a resolution of 2560 x 1920 pixels like a PC, with a Bluetooth keyboard.

- Advertisement - It can also be used as a book by folding it, with each page on one side and using both screens. The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold also has options to enjoy this split screen, being able to separate them into three different parts.

The OLED panel supports Dolby Vision, Pantone certification and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. According to tests, the hinge supports up to 30 thousand opening movements.

Under the hood, the notebook is equipped with a 12th generation Core processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal SSD storage. For energy, there is a battery unit with a capacity of 75Wh, offering autonomy of up to 9 and a half hours. In terms of connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 ports with up to 40 Gbps, while the sound part has four speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and certification from the Harman Kardon, plus a 5 megapixel webcam.

price and availability

- Advertisement -

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold will hit the market in the fourth quarter of this year and will cost US$ 3,499 (~R$ 18,000).

See and also