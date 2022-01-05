ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition: it is respected by its external OLED screen, and, in addition, it does not flinch at -24 ºC or 61 ºC

This laptop is very special. Just take a look at it to realize that it is striking for its double OLED screen. One of them, the one that we can see on the outside of the chassis, is only 3.5 inches long, but, as we will see in this article, its possibilities are very interesting. And the other, the main one, is a 14-inch OLED screen that, on paper and if we stick to the data that ASUS offers us, has a very high quality and the ability to reproduce color very accurately.

However, this team is not just a pretty face. It has been designed and built to withstand extreme temperatures and vibrations that other notebooks are likely to succumb to. And, in addition, inside it beats one of the new microprocessors 12th Gen Intel Core with Alder Lake microarchitecture, which can be accompanied by a maximum of 32 GB of LPDDR5 type main memory and an SSD with PCI Express 4.0 interface. As you can see, its characteristics look really good.

ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition: Technical Specifications

characteristics main screen 14-inch touch OLED (2880 x 1800 dots), 16:10, 90 Hz, 550 nits, 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage, VESA DisplayHDR 500 and Pantone validation outdoor screen ZenVision 3.5-inch OLED (256 x 64 dots) 150 nits processor Up to Intel Core i9-12900H ‘Alder Lake’ with 14 cores and 20 threads of execution principal memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 graphics Intel Iris Xe storage 1 TB PCI Express 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD connectivity 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 1 x HDMI 2.0 1 x Micro-SD 1 x 3.5 mm jack wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) dual band Bluetooth 5.2 battery Lithium polymer 63 Whr dimensions 311 x 221 x 15.9 mm weight 1.3 kg

Dual OLED: 14 ​​inches and 90 Hz inside, and 3.5 inches outside to make a difference

The main OLED screen on this laptop looks great. At least on paper. It has 14 inches and a resolution according to this size: 2880 x 1800 dots. In addition, it works with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and, as we can guess from its resolution, its aspect ratio is 16:10. So far everything looks good, but there is nothing really spectacular.

The features that make it interesting for users who need to use it to create content are its ability to reproduce color and its gloss delivery. And it is that according to ASUS its OLED panel manages to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, as well as delivering peaks of 550 nits that allow you to face the reproduction of HDR content with guarantees. One more note worth noting: it has been validated by Pantone, which again reflects its ability to reproduce color accurately and faithfully.

Let’s now go with what is undoubtedly one of its main hallmarks: its external 3.5-inch OLED screen. It has a resolution of 256 x 64 dots and a maximum brightness delivery capacity of 150 nits, but what makes it interesting is that ASUS has devised it for users we can customize the information that we want it to show us using the MyASUS app, which is available for Windows.

We have four options. We can use it to display a personalized text; to reflect on it the time, date and the percentage of remaining battery; to display an identifying label, which, for example, shows our name and the company in which we work; and finally to show an animation with spatial motifs. It seems unlikely that the functionality of this display is going to have a profound impact on our experience, but it is certainly an original idea.

Designed to withstand extreme temperatures and aggressive handling

This is the other great asset of this laptop: it has been designed to allow us working in aggressive environments in which it can be subjected to extreme temperatures and vibrations of great intensity. This is precisely where the tag ‘Space Edition’ that ASUS has used in its name comes from, suggesting, in some way, that this laptop can work in the demanding conditions of space.

In practice, and if we stick with what the manufacturer tells us, this laptop is capable of withstanding minimum temperatures of -24 ºC, maximum temperatures of 61 ºC and vibrations between 20 and 2000 Hz (It would be very interesting to test it inside a spacecraft during takeoff to see if it really survives those vibrations).

However, this is not all. ASUS also ensures that it withstands sudden impacts, intense humidity and the low atmospheric pressure found at high altitudes. It does not sound bad, but, above all, this robustness reflects that this brand he has taken great care of the construction of this team. And it has merit, especially if we consider that its design is stylish and is less bulky than other reinforced equipment in order to withstand aggressive treatment.

ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition: price and availability

ASUS has not yet confirmed when this equipment will be available, nor how much we will have to pay to get it. When this information is available we will update this article to include it.