ASUS works on mini PC with new Intel chip and support for faster RAM memories

A ASUS is working on a Mini PC with processor 14th generation from Intel. It’s about the ExpertCenter PN65which had some of its specifications disclosed by the user “188号“(@momomo_us), showing some of the details the device should have. In comparison with the previous generation, it is worth mentioning that the model arrived with top-of-the-line processors from the series: the Core i7-13700H/13800H raptor lake. The operation of this component in the last generation model is around 45W, with configurable TDP in the 35W box.

The speculated processor for the new computer will operate with 28W. In addition, Intel itself mentioned that the 14th generation of parts in this category will have a different nomenclature than what has been seen so far. So there is a possibility that this is an updated product from the Raptor Lake line. As for the graphics, it is noted that the new model will have Intel Iris Xe technology instead of Arc, which reduces the chances of being a model from the Meteor Lake line. Furthermore, the product will have two HDMI ports, one USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 3.0 and another Type-C Gen2 with DisplayPort 1.4 support.




