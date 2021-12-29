Asus updates the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip to Android 12

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy S10 aren’t the only devices that started updating to Android 12 today. Asus It also meets its roadmap and has already started updating two of its devices.

The Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip are the first to update to Android 12. After several months in testing with beta versions as of today, the stable version of the latest update of Google’s mobile operating system.

Android 12 for Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip

A couple of months ago Asus promised that Zenfone 8 Y Zenfone 8 Flip they were going to update to Android 12 during the month of December, and so it has been in extremis. Two days after the end of the month and the year, the Taiwanese manufacturer has started to launch the Android 12 OTA.

The update is coming progressively to your users, who will only have to check from the system settings if they already have the new update available. Asus also offers the update files to download and install manually:

ZenFone8: EU version / WW version

ZenFone 8 Flip: EU version / WW version

Some of the news that users of an Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip will find when they update to Android 12 are the following, according to the list offered by the manufacturer:

System updated to Android 12

Refurbished settings, contacts, phone, file manager, calculator, clock, gallery, weather, sound recorder, settings, data transfer, local backup, setup wizard, system update apps

Quick settings panel, notification tray and volume panel adjusted to Android 12 design

Added privacy panel, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access and microphone access functions

ASUS Safeguard replacement with Android 12 Emergency SOS

A new widget page layout was introduced in Launcher. Adjusted screenshot option position and removed Hotseat app icons on Overview page

Removed Quick Settings layout option in display settings

ASUS Phone removed support for SIP calls as Android 12 does not natively support SIP calls

Some third-party apps are not yet compatible with Android 12

According to the update schedule published by Asus last October, the following devices to update to Android 12 and their approximate dates are as follows:

ASUS Zenfone 7. First half of 2022.

Asus ROG Phone 5. First quarter of 2022.

Asus ROG Phone 5S. First quarter of 2022.

Asus ROG Phone 3. First half of 2022.

Via | Android Police

