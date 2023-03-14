ASUS updates the Rog Phone 6 and 6 Pro gaming phones: Android 13 arrives

- Advertisement -

As announced last November, ROG Phone 6 and , ASUS gaming phones, have received the expected update to Android 13, joining the Zenfone 9, Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip. The first to receive the latest version of Google’s operating system was the Zenfone 9, of which we also showed the experience of using the beta version, followed in mid-January by the other two.

The new firmware build is 33.0610.2810.72, for both the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. The rollout, as usual, is progressive and will gradually be extended. Interested users will receive an automatic notification as soon as it is available, however, via the appropriate menu “System Updates” in the settings, it is still possible to carry out a manual verification. If the new version is available, just follow the on-screen instructions

In addition to Android 13, this new firmware introduces the new ROG UI design, revamps several system apps, adds the QR code scanner option to the lock screen shortcuts, adjusts the vibration and touch intensity settings , removed the “Calm” and “Elegant” options in the Power Button menu style settings, and added the notification permission feature that allows you to grant permission to each app.

