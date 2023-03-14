5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidASUS updates the Rog Phone 6 and 6 Pro gaming phones: Android...

ASUS updates the Rog Phone 6 and 6 Pro gaming phones: Android 13 arrives

Android

Published on

By Abraham
asus updates the rog phone 6 and 6 pro gaming
asus updates the rog phone 6 and 6 pro gaming
- Advertisement -

 

As announced last November, ROG Phone 6 and Rog Phone 6 Pro, ASUS gaming phones, have received the expected update to Android 13, joining the Zenfone 9, Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip. The first to receive the latest version of Google’s operating system was the Zenfone 9, of which we also showed the experience of using the beta version, followed in mid-January by the other two.

The new firmware build is 33.0610.2810.72, for both the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. The rollout, as usual, is progressive and will gradually be extended. Interested users will receive an automatic notification as soon as it is available, however, via the appropriate menu “System Updates” in the settings, it is still possible to carry out a manual verification. If the new version is available, just follow the on-screen instructions

- Advertisement -

Rog Phone 6 Pro

In addition to Android 13, this new firmware introduces the new ROG UI design, revamps several system apps, adds the QR code scanner option to the lock screen shortcuts, adjusts the vibration and touch intensity settings , removed the “Calm” and “Elegant” options in the Power Button menu style settings, and added the notification permission feature that allows you to grant permission to each app.

How to Record Timer Videos on TikTok

ASUS ROG Phone 6 (12/256GB) – Phantom Black

1099  

- Advertisement -

ASUS ROG Phone 6 (12/256GB) – Storm White

1086.18 O offer

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 5: here are the memory cuts, consistent with the S23

Samsung's top-of-the-range line will remain consistent in terms of storage space. Colleagues of sammobile.com...
Phone Reviews

Recensione Oppo Find N2 Flip, mi ha già convinto!

Exactly one week ago, Oppo officially launched its first clamshell folding smartphone in Europe,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.