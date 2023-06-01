Asus unveils the ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD, an incredible 32:9 screen dedicated to gaming

Asus took advantage of Computex to unveil its new products. Among them, the ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD screen, a monitor with measurements cut for gaming. It is a 32:9 format screen with a 1440p 144Hz OLED panel. A real monster that should appeal to players.

Asus unveiled its new products at the Taiwanese Computex show. One of them is the ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD, a QD-OLED display dedicated to video games. It has the particularity of embarking a 49-inch curved panel in 32:9 format. Who has ever tasted a 32:9 panel (or even 21:9) knows how difficult it is to go back as it brings immersion. You can compare it to three 16:9 screens placed next to each other.

This screen offers a definition of 5,120 x 1,400 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It’s a bit tight for competitive gaming, but enough to enjoy solo play in the best possible conditions. Note that the 32:9 screens from Samsung and MSI offer a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

Asus offers the ultimate display for gamers

The ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD promises maximum brightness up to 1000 nits as well as HDR support. Even more, the displayed response time is 0.03 ms, according to the manufacturer. Nice data that will have to be checked in test.

Asus is betting on an ultra-thin design for its screen, with a central part (housing the components) from which a slab protrudes only a few millimeters. At the back, there is a DisplayPort 1.4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port and a USB Type-C port to charge your smartphone with a load of 90 Watts.

For the moment, Asus has not revealed the price of its screen. No doubt this one will be high. For comparison, the Samsung Odyssey G9 is marketed at more than 1000 euros. Similarly, the brand has not given a release date, but we can expect to see it land this year. We will obviously test it in due time.