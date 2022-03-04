ASUS Unveils ROG Swift PG329Q-W Gaming Monitor

The Taiwanese manufacturer continues to expand its line of gaming monitors under the ‘Republic of Gamers’ brand, the elite of its catalog that includes models of all sizes and features, always maintaining the high level of the series.

The ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q-W is based on a flat panel FastIPS of 32 inches diagonal. It is an interesting technology for this type of monitor, since it allows us to offer a high range of features necessary to play video games with guarantees, while maintaining a good level of brightness, contrast, color representation or viewing angles.

In fact, the new ASUS ROG Swift is a variant of what was once described as the 32-inch 2K monitor «fastest in the world» thanks to the Fast IPS panel. The one in question is similar in performance, but different in design, with a matt white rear body and really attractive aluminum details. The support has the same 2-tone finish and there is also an RGB lighting system that we can customize and synchronize with the rest of the compatible accessories through the AURA Sync application.

To its good size of 32 inches, it adds a WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), a 175Hz refresh rate and a response time of 1 ms (GTG). It supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync core picture sync technologies and is certified for High Dynamic Range DisplayHDR 600.

ASUS adds all its gaming monitor technologies, such as ELMB Sync for blur removal; Shadow Boost to accentuate details in dark areas without overexposing bright areas; Game Visual with optimized presets based on game genre; Game Plus that includes OSD crosshair, timer and FPS counter or functions to reduce annoying blue light.

It has an ergonomic base, DisplayPort 1.2a inputs, two HDMI 2.0 ports and a hub for USB ports. Really attractive with that blank back and although it does not reach those 360 ​​Hz refresh rate of large dedicated monitors, we must appreciate its large size, 2K resolution and that IPS technology allows it to offer very good performance for other tasks that are not be games. A remarkable monitor for all kinds of uses.

The ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q-W will be available soon in the global retail channel. No price has been provided, but it must be similar to the model it complements and which can be found in Spain at retailers such as Amazon, reduced in price to €698.