ASUS Unveils Lightweight Chromebook CX1 Laptop

ASUS has presented in society the CX1, a light, resistant and economical with which it reinforces its catalog of equipment with the Google operating system.

Chromebooks have long been a real alternative to Windows PC or Mac in almost all fields of computing use. Chrome OS has been improving its weak points (greater support for applications, offline use, a modern desktop interface…) maintaining the advantages that have characterized it since its inception: simplicity, ease of use, administration or security.

Although it does not have the huge offer of Windows, all OEM manufacturers have different solutions in the catalog and this support has been fundamental for the extension of a platform capable of beating Windows in some segments of the educational market.

ASUS Chromebook CX1

We are facing a laptop with the size of 14 inch screen and three panels to choose from according to resolution, brightness level and support for color palettes. Its 180-degree hinge allows it to open fully and lay flat on a desk, making it easy to share ideas, images, samples and designs when working with friends, colleagues or clients.

With a thin and light polycarbonate chassis, it weighs only 1.45kg and its thickness of 18.6 mm, which is not bad considering its degree of resistance, supporting the military standard MIL-STD 810H against shocks and falls.

mount a processor Intel Pentium Silver quad-core accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It’s obviously not going to break any performance records, but this setup should be enough for your approach to doing “more things, every day, from anywhere”.

Support for Wi-Fi 6 stands out in the connectivity section, enhanced by the WiFi Master feature for ASUS Chrome OS 4, which promises greater speed, stability and range in wireless connections.

It also has two USB-Type C ports (internal USB 3.2), a combined audio jack and a microSD card slot. Its keyboard is a chiclet with 1.4mm key travel, while the battery will provide up to 12 hours of autonomy.

And Google OS, an operating system with increasing potential, whose updates and antivirus protection are integrated and automated to keep the device and data protected. It supports voice control functions for the Google Assistant and offers a free 12-month subscription to Google One and 100 GB of cloud storage.

No availability or price has been provided for this ASUS Chromebook CX1, which, seeing its basic specifications, will surely hit the market (in two color finishes) at a quite moderate price within reach of all budgets and for any type of user, consumer, business or educational.