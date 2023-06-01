ASUS unveils 38-inch 4K gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate

A ASUS presented at Computex 2023, which runs until next Friday (2) in Taipei, Taiwan, a 38-inch gaming monitor with resolution 4K from 3840×2160 It is 144 Hz refresh rate, called PG38UQ. According to the manufacturer, ASUS ROG Swift PG38UQ has an IPS display with support for adaptive sync for VRR from compatible NVIDIA and AMD systems, and includes AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and compatible NVIDIA G-sync certifications.





As a gaming-oriented monitor, the ROG PG38UQ has a fast 1ms GTG response time and ASUS Fast IPS technology, which the company promises to provide the user with smooth gameplay with sharp visuals at a high frame rate. The screen is also VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, which includes some simple local dimming with edge lighting, along with a wide DCI-P3 color gamut of 98% and support for 10-bit color depth.



