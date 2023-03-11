ASUS ROG Phone 7D on Geekbench: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the body

- Advertisement -

ASUS is preparing to introduce the new range of ROG Phone 7 smartphones to the market, heir to the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro models launched in July last year and the ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate variants, announced in September. Last month the first indications on serial numbers and main technical characteristics emerged, now we can add a few more details on ROG Phone 7D thanks to a series of steps taken a few hours ago on Geekbench.

First comes the confirmation: the model ASUS_AI2205_D is ROG Phone 7D, and differs from ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate which bear the initials AI2205_A and AI2205_E respectively. And then it is revealed that the smartphone will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform (last year’s D variants had the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor instead) and will be able to count on 16GB of RAM and the Android 13 operating system.

These are details that ROG Phone 7D should share with the entire range: in recent days, in fact, among the specifications hypothesized for the whole series were

display: AMOLED

AMOLED platform mobile: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: up to 16GB of RAM up to 256GB internal for ROG Phone 7 up to 512GB internal for ROB Phone 7 Ultimate



ROG PHONE 6 SERIES FEATURES AT A GLANCE

We recall in the margin the main features of the ROG Phone 6 series:

6 and 6 Pros:

display : AMOLED 6.78″ 2448×1080

: AMOLED 6.78″ 2448×1080 mobile platform: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: 12/16GB RAM, 18GB the Pro (LPDDR5) 256/512GB internal UFS 3.1

cameras: front: 12MP rear: 50MP main 13MP ultra wide angle 5MP macros

drums: 6,000mAh 65W

6,000mAh 65W 6D and 6D Ultimate:

display: AMOLED 6.78″ 2448×1080

AMOLED 6.78″ 2448×1080 processor: MediaTek Dimension 9000+

MediaTek Dimension 9000+ memory: 12GB, 16GB Ultimate only (LPDDR5X) 256GB, 512GB Ultimate only (UFS 3.1)

cameras: front: 12MP rear: 50MP main 13MP ultra wide angle 5MP macros

drums: 6,000mAh 65W

The new ASUS ROG Phone 7 range is expected during the third quarter.

(updated March 10, 2023, 1:35 pm)