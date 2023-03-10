ASUS ROG Phone 7D leaks on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 16GB RAM

The ROG Phone 7 gamer cell phone may be getting closer and closer to being announced by ASUS. At least, that’s what a listing for the 7D model indicates, which appeared on the benchmark site geekbench. In this way, it was possible to have the first glimpse of the technical specifications that the manufacturer’s gaming smartphone line should have. As previously speculated, the device will arrive with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as its platform. In addition, the leaked model has 16GB of RAM, indicating that the variants should reach that capacity. The score given by the item is 2012 in single core and 5,697 points in multi-core.

On the software side, the appearance on Geekbench indicates that the model will arrive with Android 13 out of the box. The other specifications have an AMOLED-type screen with support for a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Likewise, the line should have variants with a storage capacity of up to 512GB. - Advertisement - In general, the series should consist of three models, namely the ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7D and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The battery, in turn, should have a capacity of 6,000mAh, with support for fast charging at 65W. However, what is known so far about the models stops here.



