ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate retains title of best gaming phone? | Hands-On Video

At an event held this week, ASUS presented the new ROG Phone 7 lineup consisting of two smartphones to the global public. That’s because this time we don’t have the Pro model. In any case, smartphones mark a renewal of the company’s bet on the market aimed at the gamer public, and here we have a series of adjustments in relation to the previous generation. In this hands-on, we’re going to talk about the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which is the most powerful smartphone in the lineup. It has that well-known flashy design, brings an extra external display at the rear and good news in the field of cooling. - Advertisement - Does the ROG Phone remain a good choice in the gamer world? That’s what we’re going to discover in this hands-on held in partnership with our brothers from HdBlog.

design and accessories

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 line maintains the visual language of the previous generation, since most of the improvements are inside the devices. Even so, here we have a bold and attractive design at the same time that ASUS uses the good old recipe of making haptic triggers available so that the user can have more comfort when playing. The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate also retains the two USB-C ports, with one on the bottom and the second on the side opposite the trigger. - Advertisement - For lovers of good audio quality, on the ROG Phone 7 we have the good old P2 port for wired headphones, as well as a very responsive digital reader that avoids headaches. For the curious, these are the differences between the normal ROG Phone 7 and the Ultimate version: the more premium model has a customizable external display and also the Aeroactive Portal air intake. With it, you connect the cooler accessory and a small door automatically opens so that the fan wind passes through the device and expands the cooling power. - Advertisement - Finally, in the device box you will find the smartphone, connection cable, manuals, charger and also the Aeroactive Cooler 7 accessory (only in the Ultimate version).

Screen and Hardware

The main novelty of ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate is the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. I can say here that ASUS tried to tame the chipset by betting heavily on the cooling system. The Qualcomm chip here works in tandem with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. And, let's be honest, ASUS did a good job cooling the ROG Phone 7. In practice, the smartphone remains relatively cool in heavier tasks and even managed to outperform competitors with the same chipset. Another positive highlight of the ROG Phone 7 line is the 6,000 mAh battery. With it, you will definitely be able to spend a whole day away from the socket or even more if you use it more moderately. Also, should you need to recharge, there is support for 65 Watt charging technology. Thus, you need to wait about 42 minutes to see the device go from zero to 100% charge. The two smartphones still deliver a 6.78-inch OLED display that has good color calibration and really deep blacks. The refresh rate is 165 Hz and the touch sampling rate reaches 720 Hz, and the maximum brightness can hit 1,500 nits outdoors. The ROG Phone 7 line even has two speakers to deliver stereo sound with balanced audio and above average volume.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

6.78-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 165 Hz rate

Display with sampling rate up to 720 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform

Adreno 740 GPU

Up to 16 GB of RAM (LPDDR5X)

Up to 512 GB of internal storage (UFS 4.0)

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, Stereo sound, P2 port for headphones, Wi-Fi 7, NFC and IP54

6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging

android 13

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.4 mm

Weight: 239g

Software

As expected, the ROG Phone 7 lineup comes out of the box with Android 13 on board and ASUS has been very clear about its software policy. The handsets are expected to receive two major Android updates. In addition, the Taiwanese manufacturer still guarantees four years of security updates. Talking a little more about the ASUS proprietary interface, here we have a complete ecosystem for gamers. The interface itself is very responsive and does the job, while the Armory Crate software lets you manage all the games and understand how they interact with your smartphone and which aspects you can configure game by game. In short, it’s a kind of command center and here in the Ultimate variant you can also use this software to manage what appears written on the smartphone’s external display. Here you can also modify AeroActive Cooler 7 settings, in addition to customizing game controls via physical triggers. Finally, via software you can define whether the smartphone will hold notifications during the game and even increase or decrease the aptic vibration response.

Aeroactive Cooler 7

The ROG Phone 7 lineup supports the Aeroactive Cooler 7 accessory, and ASUS ships the device in the Ultimate variant box. In general terms, we have no design modification compared to the previous generation model and the accessory brings an extra fan to help with cooling, but there is a positive point with the Ultimate model. That’s because the cell phone has a small air intake through which the cooler works even more efficiently. A second positive point of the accessory is that with it you get additional controls for games. And finally, a very interesting novelty is the presence of an additional speaker that works as a kind of subwoofer. Thus, you will have high quality and immersive sound here within a 2.1 system.

cameras

Cameras have never been the strong point of gamer smartphones and here in the ROG Phone 7 we have yet another example of that. Speaking of numbers first, we have a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. If you take photos outdoors in well-lit environments, the ROG Phone 7 will do the job delivering images with good color calibration and a good level of detail. However, it is noticeable that the quality drops in darker places or in night shots. It’s that thing, ASUS software and algorithms haven’t evolved much and that ends up compromising the experience as a whole. Even so, we have photos here that are good enough to post on social media and send to your aunt on WhatsApp.

The main novelty in ROG Phone 7 is the 32-megapixel front sensor. It compresses four pixels into 1 to deliver 8 megapixel photos by default and this results in good selfies. We do not have exceptional records, but all are within acceptable limits. Of course, we will have more tests with photo samples when the ROG Phone 7 passes through the TechSmart bench.

First impressions

The gamer smartphone market is no longer the same and this means that ASUS devices have few competitors. Powerful hardware coupled with a good cooling system makes the difference. Not to mention that the software is well refined for those who like to spend hours playing. But of course we are talking about a niche smartphone. That is, if you don’t play a lot or if you are just an average user, perhaps other flagships and even many intermediaries will be more attractive. I say this because the ROG Phone 7 looks a little too fancy for a simple average user. Of course, enthusiasts will love the proposal, even more so who wants to have the best performance and doesn’t care much for the “weaker” cameras. Another point I need to mention is that the price of the new device should make the ROG Phone 6 an attractive option for many people. It’s that thing, with the new generation in the market, the previous one tends to devalue. Let’s go to prices. The ROG Phone 7 starts at 1,029 euros with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory. That is, high around R$ 5,500. The Ultimate variant is sold in a single option with 16 GB plus 512 GB for the price of 1,430 euros, something around R$ 7,800. In short, they are not cheap smartphones and that should make them remain extremely niche devices, even more so in markets like ours where purchasing power has dropped a lot in recent months. Finally, ASUS Brasil has already confirmed that they should reach the domestic market in the second half. So we can only wait to know the official prices here in Europeian lands.

