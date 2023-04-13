ASUS ROG Phone 7 series: follow the launch event in streaming on HDblog from 14.00

- Advertisement -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is holding the virtual event today ROG Phone 7: For Those Who Dareduring which the new ROG Phone 7 series will be unveiled.

The event will take place exclusively online starting at 14:00 And will be visible on this page where you will then find all the detailed information on features and prices. As usual, there will be some surprises on HDblog, so “stay tuned”.

WHAT WE KNOW

According to the rumors circulated to date, including the many press renders, both a “basic” version and an Ultimate variant will probably be part of the ROG Phone 7 series, both based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with octa-core processor and Adreno 740 GPU. The Ultimate version, as well as a second OLED display on the back, it should also have the AeroActive Portala connector that will allow the connection of an external accessory for forced cooling by ventilation.

According to the information available so far, both models will be equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 165Hzbattery from 6000mAh with fast chargingand a triple rear camera with 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, 13 megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 5 megapixel sensor with macro optics. The front camera, on the other hand, should have a 32 megapixel sensor.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, in addition to what has been said, should also differ in the memory equipment that they could go up to a maximum of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage not expandable.

