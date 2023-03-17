asus rog phone 7 battery capacity confirmed

New sighting for a member of the new generation ASUS ROG Phone 7 family: this time we are talking about the Chinese variant of the “smooth” model, code AI2205_B, which appeared on the TENAA database. Unfortunately most of the details are classified, but we have the ability to Battery: 5,850mAh, which will in all likelihood translate into a nominal capacity of 6,000 mAh net. In short, a reconfirmation of what we have seen with the current generation (photographed at the beginning).

The certification also highlights the presence of a total of four cameras – one front and three rear. Unfortunately there is no additional information, but it is easy to predict a main wide angle, an ultrawide and a telephoto. The presence of two SIM slots and the support of at least three 5G bands, namely n41, n78 and n79, are also indicated.

In recent days we have seen ROG Phone 7D appear on Geekbench, equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip (maximum clock frequency 3.19 GHz) and accompanied by 16 GB of RAM. The same should be for ROG Phone 7. Thanks to the 3C certification, however, a 6.8 “AMOLED display with FHD + resolution and a maximum refresh of 165 Hz has emerged. Furthermore, fast charging should go to 65 Hz.

It seems that this year ASUS plans to burn the stages a bit for its smartphone gaming family: the devices are said to be presented soon, while last year we had to wait until July. However, some voices say on the contrary that the 2022 timetable will also be respected this year.