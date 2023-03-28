ASUS ROG Phone 7 and Ultimate variant, almost no difference between them

- Advertisement -

The launch date of the ROG Phone 7 has been official for a few days, but the intervention by ASUS has not appeased the rumors. The insiders try to recompose the puzzle around the next gaming smartphones, and one comes out quite complete portrait on the main specs. Abhishek Yadav’s “survey” revealed that there will be only two smartphones, and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, no Pro variants.

And to hear the “draughts” that Yadav managed to intercept, in terms of technical specifications ROG Phone 7 standard and Ultimate variant will not have anything different, memories aside: RAM and storage space available to the user will be the only elements to tip the balance towards the “standard” or Ultimate edition, net of any differences in terms of design on which we still don’t know anything.

Side cameras the information we currently have suggests minimal changes: the main rear should be Sony’s IMX766 at 50 MP (ASUS, users are clamoring for OIS!), ultra wide may not change while macro may go from 5 to 8 megapixels. Important jump instead on front camerafrom the 12 MP of ROG Phone 6/6 Pro to the 32 MP of ROG Phone 7/7 Ultimate. Dimensions and weight instead they should stay the same.

ROG PHONE 7 AND ULTIMATE VARIANT – COMMON DIFFERENCES AND SPECS

memories : ROG Phone 7 “standard”: no info for the moment : 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage

:

They will only differ in RAM and storage, so the rest of the specs will be in common.

chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 cameras : main rear: 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor ultra wide rear: 13 megapixels rear macro: 8 megapixels front: 32 megapixels

: system operating : Android 13

: Android 13 size And weight: 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm, 239 grams.